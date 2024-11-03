The video shows the students lighting a firecracker and placing it under a plastic drum or dustbin before they run away to enjoy the amusing moment.

A group of students from IIT Dhanbad brought a unique twist to Diwali celebrations this year with a bizarre firecracker stunt. As the ‘festival of lights’ comes to an end, a funny video showcasing their lively celebration has gone viral online.

The firecracker exploded with a loud "boom," sending the drum soaring into the air, nearly reaching the height of the four-story boys' hostel building. The impressive display drew cheers from the other students, as the excitement of the firecracker lifted everyone's mood.

The video was posted on Instagram by @cis_tales, accompanied by the caption, “Rocket boys from aye aye tee dhandbad.” Since then, it has gone viral, captivating audiences online and amassing over 6 million likes. Its infectious energy and unconventional idea have resonated widely, making it a hit across social media platforms.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Only hostel boys can do it.”

“Nasa knocking ur door,” another user commented.

