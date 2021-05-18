IIT Kharagpur graduate quits high paying US job and starts dairy in India, now earns Rs 44 crore

Here is an extraordinary story of an IIT alumnus Kishore Indukuri who left behind a life of luxury to come back to his roots to live a simple life. Such stories are rare to read but then they do exist.

Kishore Indukuri graduated from IIT Kharagpur and went on to pursue his master's degree and PhD from the United States, eventually landing a high-paying job at an American tech giant.

After completing his masters' and PhD from the University of Massachusetts, he worked for six years at Intel. However, he was not satisfied and so decided to quit his job and return back to India.

Kishore quit his US job at Intel and returned back to his motherland and to his hometown of Karnataka. Here a different life was waiting for him with open arms and he grabbed the opportunity.

Upon returning to Hyderabad, Indukuri realised that there were very limited options for safe and hygienic milk in the city.

And thus he got his own business idea and started his dairy farm in 2012 named 'Sid's Farm' with an investment of just 20 cows.

He and his family started milking cows themselves and delivered organic milk directly to the doorsteps of customers.

Eventually, they invested in an install-freeze-store system to ensure the longevity of the milk from the time of milking to reaching their customers.

By 2018, Kishore's dairy farm, which he named after his son Sidharth, had over 6,000 customers and delivered in and around Hyderabad.

Today, his farm at Shabad has expanded with 120 employees to achieve annual revenue of nearly Rs 44 crore.

He sells not just milk, but organic milk products curd and ghee. Sid's Farm now delivers to nearly 10,000 customers daily.