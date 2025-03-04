According to reports, IIT Baba was recently caught in Jaipur for alleged possession of a small quantity of marijuana.

Abhay Singh, better known as "IIT Baba," who rose to fame during the recent Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been a constant presence in news reports these days. Following allegations of assault during a debate programme on a private news channel and a brief arrest in Jaipur for alleged possession of marijuana, videos have emerged showcasing Singh discussing popular spiritual and religious guru Premanand Maharaj.

In one such video, IIT Baba shares his views on Premanand Maharaj's ashram. Expressing his admiration for the spiritual leader, he says,"I like Premanand Maharaj very much. The mind becomes very calm after listening to his sermons."

In a separate video, IIT Baba recounts his journey to Vrindavan, where he sought an audience with Premanand Maharaj. He learned that meeting the saint required obtaining a number and waiting in line.“I stayed in Vrindavan for two days. His ashram was very close. But then I could not meet him," he explains.

According to reports, Singh was recently caught in Jaipur for alleged possession of a small quantity of marijuana. Police were alerted to his location after receiving information that he might be attempting suicide at a hotel. Upon arriving, they found him with the contraband, which he claimed to have consumed. Due to the small quantity, he was released on bail, but a case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act.

Abhay Singh, reportedly told police that he is an Aghori Baba and consumes ganja as part of his tradition.

Singh recently claimed that he was assaulted during a debate program at a private news channel in Noida. He alleged that people dressed in saffron robes entered the newsroom, misbehaved with him, and beat him with sticks. Following the incident, he protested outside a police outpost but later withdrew his complaint after being convinced by the police.