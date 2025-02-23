Abhey Singh, aka IIT Baba, predicted that Pakistan will win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game against India. On the contrary, India has defeated Pakistan by six wickets, with Virat completing his emphatic 51st one-day international century.

IIT Baba, who created buzz over the internet with his appearance during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, had predicted that India wil lose the match.