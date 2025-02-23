Abhey Singh, aka IIT Baba, predicted that Pakistan will win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game against India. On the contrary, India has defeated Pakistan by six wickets, with Virat completing his emphatic 51st one-day international century.

IIT Baba's prediction fails as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets

IIT Baba, who created buzz over the internet with his appearance during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, had predicted that India wil lose the match.

Now that India has registered a landslide victory against Pakistan, internet has unleashed the outrage against the self-proclaimed godman.

Here's how netizens reacted

An user took a dig at IIT Baba, commenting, "Ab underground hone ka time aa gaya".

Another user took a sarcastic jibe at IIT Baba, writing, "IIT wale Baba ka koi message aaya kya"?

A third joined, "Baba ko poora desh dhoondh raha hai".

One more user jumped on the bandwagon, asking, "Kya aap bhi IIT baba ko khoj rahe hain"?

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's spectacular show in Ind vs Pak has cemented his legacy as one of the world's greatest batsman. He also became the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

With inputs from ANI.