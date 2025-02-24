The former IIT-Mumbai graduate, who gained fame during the Mahakumbh, recently made headlines for his bold prediction in a podcast, saying that India would not win against Pakistan.

India celebrated a remarkable victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match held on Sunday. The intense cricket rivalry between the two nations captured the spotlight as fans took to social media to praise Team India, particularly highlighting Virat Kohli for his crucial century that contributed to the team's comfortable win. Alongside the celebrations, Abhay Singh, an aerospace engineer who has transformed into a sadhu and is popularly referred to as ‘IITian baba,’ also gained attention on social media.

The former IIT-Mumbai graduate, who gained fame during the Mahakumbh, recently made headlines for his bold prediction in a podcast, saying that India would not win against Pakistan. He confidently asserted, "Iss bar India nahi jeetegi. Virat Kohli aur sabko bol do ki jeet ke dikha dein. Maine bola nahi jeetegi India toh nahi jeetegi," which translates to, "India will not win this time. Tell Virat Kohli and Co to try their best to win but they won't. If I say they won't win, they won't win."

However, India clinched a dominating victory against Pakistan after which social media users began to troll Abhay Singh, the so-called sadhu, with memes. Many urged content creators to stop inviting him to their podcasts, labeling him as a fraud.

Prafull Billore, the founder of MBA Chai Wala Group, also joined in by resigning from his post as “panauti,” or unlucky for Team India, suggesting that IITian Baba could now take over his role.

In response to the criticism over his incorrect prediction, Abhay Singh took to X to apologize and shared pictures of Virat Kohli and the Indian team celebrating their win.

"I want to publicly apologise and ask each one of you all to celebrate, it's party time. Mujhe mann hi mann pata tha ki India jeetega. (I knew in my heart that India would win.)," he said.

Soon after he shared this post on social media, it quickly went viral. Till now the post has gained over 60,000 views and numerous comments. One user said, "Aisi prediction krke apko kyaa milaa sirf khudki badnami."

Another said, "Maybe somewhere in another universe it happened but not here."

"I know a guy in BR whom we ask to jinx the Indian team every time we play because his jinx would always successfully work in the reverse. Are you that sort of a guy?" said a third user.