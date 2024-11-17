A video of video of a girl giving hostel tour to nani has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are sharing their emotional responses, recounting personal stories and expressing admiration.

A heartwarming video featuring Arya Jain Modi, a student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, has gone viral, captivating millions online. The video is titled "Hostel pravesh with nani," which highlights the special relationship between Modi and her grandmother as they share a poignant moment in her beautifully decorated hostel room.

The video opens with Modi's grandmother entering the room, her face brightening with a warm smile. Modi has decorated her hostel room to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere, featuring personal touches, photographs, and wall hangings. Her grandmother is visibly impressed and praises Modi for her thoughtful efforts.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arya captioned the video saying,"by chance aaj room anadar aane layak tha," and added a laughter emoji.

The video has gained significant popularity, gaining over 2.9 million views, thousands of likes, and numerous comments. Viewers have shared their emotional responses, recounting personal stories and expressing admiration. One commenter expressed a longing for their grandmother, stating, "Wish I could take her to this place; she always wanted to see me at the top. I miss her and her love for me." Another user remarked, "Best thing on the internet today."

The comments section is overflowing with heartfelt sentiments, with one user sharing, "The only dream that I can never fulfill, even if I try my best. I hope she's happy wherever she is." Another user congratulated Modi on her "peak life achievement," while yet another praised the touching moment, referring to it as "The cutest video on my feed today."