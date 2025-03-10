A Reddit user shares the story of an IIM graduate who resigned just 10 days into a sales job after confusion over his role, leading to discussions about job expectations and workplace challenges.

Reddit has become a popular space for employees to openly share their professional experiences, struggles, and unexpected workplace incidents. People often use the platform’s anonymous forums to seek advice, vent about career challenges, and connect with others who might have faced similar issues. Recently, a Reddit user posted a humorous yet surprising story about an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate who allegedly quit his job just 10 days after joining a company due to confusion over his job role.

The Reddit user, who goes by the name SuspiciousAir1997, shared that in his previous role as an inside sales representative, he was asked to train a newly hired account executive. The recruit, an IIM graduate, had reportedly been offered an impressive salary package of Rs 21 lakh per annum, along with a Rs 2 lakh joining bonus. Despite this attractive offer, the IIM graduate decided to resign just 10 days into the job.

When asked why he quit so abruptly, the IIM graduate allegedly explained that he had assumed he was hired for a marketing position, but was instead assigned to a sales role for the first year. He felt dissatisfied with this change and chose to leave the company within a short time. In his conversation with the Reddit user, he was quoted saying, “Bhai, kya hua?” (What happened?), to which he responded, “Yaar, maine socha woh marketing mein hire kiye mujhe, and now I'm told to do sales for one year. Accounts diye bhai mujhe. Aisa rehta hai kya market?” (I thought they hired me for marketing, but now they’ve given me sales for one year. They gave me accounts. Is this how the market works?).

The Reddit user said he was initially surprised but explained that “apna saare accounts, tho aise hi hai” (that’s how it is with all accounts), to which the IIM graduate allegedly replied, “Mai nahi karna bhai” (I don’t want to do this).

The user shared that the IIM graduate eventually found a new role in operations and supply chain management for Rs 16 lakh per annum, despite having student loans to pay. The post quickly gained attention, with many Reddit users sharing their thoughts on the matter.

One user commented, “Can we blame him though? I’ve seen recruiters conducting interviews for a sales role under the guise of ‘marketing’.” Others shared their opinions on sales jobs, with one user stating, “Sales is not for the weak. Most people who survive in sales either love it passionately or have no other choice.” Another user speculated that IIM graduates are likely trained in sales for at least a year before transitioning to marketing roles, as it helps them understand the realities of the field.

The situation sparked a variety of reactions, with some finding it amusing and others expressing empathy for the IIM graduate’s confusion. One person humorously commented, “I’m in account management, and my life expectancy reduces by a year for every year I work.” Another user found the situation both fascinating and hilarious, while someone else joked that the graduate might have preferred strategizing over executing tasks.

This Reddit post highlights the pressure and confusion some young professionals face when transitioning into the workforce, especially when job roles and expectations don’t align with their prior understanding.