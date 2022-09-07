IFS Susanta Nanda shares beautiful scene of nature with motivating message, delights netizens

Photo: Twitter

Officer Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service posted on Twitter a picture of nature's peaceful scene. A reindeer can be seen strolling along a beautiful beach in his post. A magnificent rainbow and a mist-shrouded view of the landscape may be seen in the background. Along with a really inspiring message, this very serene video was shared on social media.

“Keep on walking through your storm,

Your rainbow is waiting on the other side “ pic.twitter.com/oJ4c2btH1T — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 5, 2022

Nanda, an IFS officer, regularly posts images and videos of wildlife and nature. The viral post was posted with a caption that reads, “Keep on walking through your storm, Your rainbow is waiting on the other side”.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 26,000 views and more than 1400 likes. Many user commented on the video, one wrote “So beautiful.. expressed nicely”. Another said, “Wow.this is beautiful”.

IFS Susanta Nanda released a viral video of a tree being felled last week that caused the lives of numerous birds who were residing in the tree.

