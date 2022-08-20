Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Can you guess the animal? IFS officer shares pic of 'jaws', asks netizens for answer

IFS officer posted the photo of animal's jaw asked internet users to guess the name of the animal on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Can you guess the animal? IFS officer shares pic of 'jaws', asks netizens for answer
Photo: Twitter/@surenmehra

Surender Mehra, an IFS officer, recently posted a picture of an animal's jaw on Twitter. IFS officer asked internet users to guess the name of the animal on social media. Many social media users responded to the officer's post by saying that it was an alligator. Another user guessed and wrote, "This is snake fangs, but I can’t say which snake."

 

 

Later, he also uploaded a picture showing the animal in "full view." On his social media page, the IFS officer frequently posts photos and videos of wildlife. IFS Surender Mehra is a member of the 1999 batch of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

He graduated from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and NIT-Kurukshetra with a degree in engineering. He previously held the positions of Field Director for the Corbett Tiger Reserve and DIG for the National Tiger Conservation Authority. He has been appointed to the post of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and will serve until February 4, 2024.

READ | 'Truly inspirational': Visually impaired children participate in 'dahi-handi', netizens applaud viral video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.