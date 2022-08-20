Can you guess the animal? IFS officer shares pic of 'jaws', asks netizens for answer

Photo: Twitter/@surenmehra

Surender Mehra, an IFS officer, recently posted a picture of an animal's jaw on Twitter. IFS officer asked internet users to guess the name of the animal on social media. Many social media users responded to the officer's post by saying that it was an alligator. Another user guessed and wrote, "This is snake fangs, but I can’t say which snake."

Later, he also uploaded a picture showing the animal in "full view." On his social media page, the IFS officer frequently posts photos and videos of wildlife. IFS Surender Mehra is a member of the 1999 batch of the Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

He graduated from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and NIT-Kurukshetra with a degree in engineering. He previously held the positions of Field Director for the Corbett Tiger Reserve and DIG for the National Tiger Conservation Authority. He has been appointed to the post of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and will serve until February 4, 2024.

READ | 'Truly inspirational': Visually impaired children participate in 'dahi-handi', netizens applaud viral video