IFS officer shares cute video of two baby elephants fighting, viral video wins internet's heart

Elephant babies fight playfully | Photo: Twitter

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a very cute video of two baby elephants playfighting with each other in the middle of a forest. In the video, one bigger elephant is seen overpowering a smaller elephant. Before things get serious, the adult elephants reach the spot and intervene.

Uploading the video, Kaswan wrote, "When cousins fight elders have to intervene." The video has garnered over 1 lakh views on social media platform Twitter. The comment section is filled with people sharing heart emojis.

A user commented, "Wish I can go and hug them all n play with them. Mighty n divine they are." Another user wrote, "I will always appreciate any pics and videos that you upload of the Indian Elephant. Thank you for posting this."

When in cousins fight elders have to intervene. pic.twitter.com/TiCATz8uZ6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2023

"The video is so cute. So adorable," the third user wrote. "Lovely... The elders knew when to intervene," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, earlier, Kaswan posted a video on Twitter that shows a big group of butterflies gathered around a water body. While most of them are sitting on the land, some are trying to find a place, as if looking to extract something from the ground.

Kaswan said this is "called mud puddling. Where butterflies gather to collect salts." He said the video was shot during a random visit. In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer said, "Done mostly by males. They collect salts and pheromones to attract the females. They collect them from small pools of water, dung, mud etc."