Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

IFS officer shares cute video of two baby elephants fighting, viral video wins internet's heart

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a cute video of two baby elephants playfighting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

IFS officer shares cute video of two baby elephants fighting, viral video wins internet's heart
Elephant babies fight playfully | Photo: Twitter

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a very cute video of two baby elephants playfighting with each other in the middle of a forest.  In the video, one bigger elephant is seen overpowering a smaller elephant. Before things get serious, the adult elephants reach the spot and intervene. 

Uploading the video, Kaswan wrote, "When cousins fight elders have to intervene." The video has garnered over 1 lakh views on social media platform Twitter. The comment section is filled with people sharing heart emojis. 

A user commented, "Wish I can go and hug them all n play with them. Mighty n divine they are." Another user wrote, "I will always appreciate any pics and videos that you upload of the Indian Elephant. Thank you for posting this." 

"The video is so cute. So adorable," the third user wrote. "Lovely... The elders knew when to intervene," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, earlier, Kaswan posted a video on Twitter that shows a big group of butterflies gathered around a water body. While most of them are sitting on the land, some are trying to find a place, as if looking to extract something from the ground.

Read: 'Badhai ho' : Youtuber Armaan Malik welcomes twins with first wife Payal Malik, see viral pics here

Kaswan said this is "called mud puddling. Where butterflies gather to collect salts." He said the video was shot during a random visit. In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer said, "Done mostly by males. They collect salts and pheromones to attract the females. They collect them from small pools of water, dung, mud etc."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.