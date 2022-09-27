'Be a responsible tourist': IFS officer spreads awareness around forest cleanliness via viral post

Photo: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan

World Tourism Day is being observed today on September 27. IFS officer Praveen Kaswan used Twitter on this day to spread awareness on the cleanliness of the forest. Indian Forest Service officer Kaswan urged with people to refrain from throwing garbage or littering forest in a tweet he posted.

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 27, 2022

Officer Kaswan posted a picture of a garbage in the middle of a forest and noted on how people throwing food wrappers on the road and railway tracks could cause accidents. IFS officer Kaswan is quite active on Twitter. An earlier IFS officer post that detailed the entire history of the Cheetah's extinction in India also went viral.

The post has received a lot of social media attention since it was shared. Over 900 people have liked the viral post on social media so far. Other social media users agreed with the IFS officer's concern about the issue of litter. One user commented, “Bharat Mata ki Jai is easy to say, people don’t care for the land. Our people throw garbage everywhere. No matter how much you tell them, they keep doing the same.”

While another demanded the monetary penalty for leaving trash behind and wrote, “Why no punishment for such dumping minimum 5000 fine hona chahiye for throwing single wrapper."

