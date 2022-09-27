Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Be a responsible tourist': IFS officer spreads awareness around forest cleanliness via viral post

IFS Parveen Kaswan urged people on World Tourism Day to be more responsible towards forest cleanliness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

'Be a responsible tourist': IFS officer spreads awareness around forest cleanliness via viral post
Photo: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan

World Tourism Day is being observed today on September 27. IFS officer Praveen Kaswan used Twitter on this day to spread awareness on the cleanliness of the forest. Indian Forest Service officer Kaswan urged with people to refrain from throwing garbage or littering forest in a tweet he posted.

 

 

Officer Kaswan posted a picture of a garbage in the middle of a forest and noted on how people throwing food wrappers on the road and railway tracks could cause accidents. IFS officer Kaswan is quite active on Twitter. An earlier IFS officer post that detailed the entire history of the Cheetah's extinction in India also went viral.

READ | Flipkart customer orders laptop worth thousands, receives Ghadi detergent soap instead

The post has received a lot of social media attention since it was shared. Over 900 people have liked the viral post on social media so far. Other social media users agreed with the IFS officer's concern about the issue of litter. One user commented, “Bharat Mata ki Jai is easy to say, people don’t care for the land. Our people throw garbage everywhere. No matter how much you tell them, they keep doing the same.” 

While another demanded the monetary penalty for leaving trash behind and wrote, “Why no punishment for such dumping minimum 5000 fine hona chahiye for throwing single wrapper."

READ | WATCH: Bizarre video of snake curled up inside girl's schoolbag goes viral

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.