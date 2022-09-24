IFS officer cautions against global warming via viral video of 'Garba in swimming pool'

Photo: Twitter

The devotees of Goddess Durga are prepared to observe the nine-day Navrarti celebration. Navrati is observed with a variety of customs and rituals throughout India. During Navratri, Gujarati dance called "garba" are performed by worshippers.

Despite being originated from Gujarat, this fun tradition of 'garba' can be seen in other regions of India as well. A video from Udaipur recently went viral on social media, featuring a group of men and women doing Garba in a swimming pool.

This fashionable Garba — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 24, 2022

IFS officer Susanta Nanda brought attention to the growing problem of climate change and global warming by sharing this video. Many of the coastal districts will soon experience the trendy Garba in the swimming pool, according to IFS Officer Nanda.

He futher added, “Global mean sea level has risen about 21–24 centimeters since 1880 due to melting of glaciers and thermal expansion of seawater as it warms. Let that sink in.”

READ | IAS Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral? Had cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt

The group is shown performing in the viral video to the famous track 'Chogada Tara' from the bollywood movie Loveyatri. The video caught the attention of online users, many of whom thought it was completely illogical.

One user wrote, “What’s the logic behind this? Next time, dig a hole in ground and do garba there.” While another made funny comment and wrote, “Preparing for monsoon to hit during navratri”. Since being posted, the viral video has received over 3,000 views on the social media.

READ | Viral video: Girl dances inside Delhi metro coach, friend films performance