A Delhi-based makeup artist, Neha Aggarwal, recently went viral on social media after she called out a bride for asking her to do free bridal makeup. The bride claimed it would be a “collaboration” that could benefit Neha’s business. But the message didn’t sit well with the makeup artist, who decided to share her side of the story publicly.

The Unusual Request

The incident started when Neha received a message from a bride-to-be. The bride said she wore a luxury Sabyasachi lehenga and invested in high-end jewellery and a lavish wedding. Yet, when it came to makeup, she asked Neha to sponsor or offer it at a discounted price, saying it would give the makeup artist “luxury content” to post on social media.

The bride messaged, “Hey, I’m getting a Sabyasachi lehenga for my wedding. I’m looking for an artist who can sponsor or subsidize my bridal makeup for this opportunity. You’ll get luxury content for your page, and I’ll get my bridal makeup done. Let me know if you’re interested.”

Neha’s Strong Reply

Neha responded by sharing the message on her Instagram and explained how unfair the request was. She pointed out the double standards—how the bride paid for her dress, jewellery, and venue but expected the artist’s work for free.

“Sabyasachi is paid. Your venue is paid. Your jewellery is paid. But when it comes to makeup, suddenly it’s ‘let’s collaborate’?” Neha wrote. “My makeup isn’t a prop. It’s a craft, a service, and a business.”

Support from the Industry

Her post received a huge response online. Many makeup artists and wedding professionals praised Neha for taking a stand. They shared similar stories where people had asked for free services in exchange for “exposure.” One person commented, “These kinds of messages really boil my blood.” Another wrote, “The audacity! Expecting free service like it’s nothing.”

A Bigger Issue

This incident also shines a light on a bigger problem in the beauty and creative world. Many people assume artists will work for free if they’re promised exposure on social media. But as Neha highlighted, exposure doesn’t pay bills. Freelancers and artists put in time, effort, and money into their work—and they deserve to be paid just like anyone else.

Neha’s response was not just about one bride—it was about standing up for all professionals who are often undervalued. Her message was clear: art and skill must be respected and fairly compensated.