A man, said to be in an inebriated condition, was arrested after he allegedly ignited fire at petrol pump in Hyderabad, causing panic among people, as per a report by NDTV citing officials.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when the accused, identified as Chiran, arrived at the petrol pump in an evidently drunk state. Carrying a cigarette lighter in his hand, he was asked by one of the employees at the petrol pump to light up the device if "he had guts to do so".

Drunk Man Ignites Fire at Hyderabad Petrol Pump



In a reckless act at a petrol pump in Nacharam, a man from Bihar ignited a lighter while fuel was being dispensed, endangering himself and bystanders, including a woman and her child. The Nacharam police have arrested two men,… pic.twitter.com/9TiR1A4qsc — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) October 27, 2024

Accused Chiran, who was left provoked by the man, instantly lit up the lighter, resulting in a sudden burst of flames. A CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on the internet.

The footage also captured a woman and child making a narrow escape, as they were left terrified over the mischief. The duo, the prime accused and employee who provoked him, have been arrested by the police and charged with mischief by fire and explosives.

Both of the accused are said to be from Bihar, the report said.

"This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this crowded area with heavy traffic," Inspector G Rudvir Kumar, Nacharam Police, said, as quoted by NDTV.

