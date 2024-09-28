Twitter
If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

It all started on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a popular Indian talk show known for uncovering personal stories of famous personalities

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:14 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani
Who would have thought that India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, would confess something so intriguing? In a viral interview, Ambani surprised the audience with a light-hearted yet unexpected revelation that has sparked conversations across social media. Known for his business acumen, Mukesh Ambani, in a rare candid moment, hinted at a hypothetical date scenario that took everyone off guard.

It all started on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a popular Indian talk show known for uncovering personal stories of famous personalities. In an episode featuring Mukesh and Nita Ambani, host Simi Garewal posed a playful question to Nita: "If not Mukesh, with whom would you go on a date?" Without skipping a beat, Nita responded, "Bill Clinton," referring to the former President of the United States. The audience, along with Simi, was left both shocked and amused by her unexpected reply.

However, Mukesh Ambani stole the show with his humorous comeback. He turned to Simi Garewal and said, "Well, if Nita wants to date Clinton, then I'd like to go on a date with you!" The room burst into laughter as Simi graciously played along, adding charm to the exchange.

Although the interview aired years ago, this moment has recently resurfaced, captivating social media users who enjoyed this rare glimpse into the couple’s playful dynamic. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married for over 40 years, demonstrated their strong bond and a sense of humour that few had seen before. The lighthearted banter, though made in jest, only deepened the public’s fascination with the power couple's personal lives.

