Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif in same frame yet several spots apart in 'family photo'

'Swaad aa gya...': IPL stars back Nitish Rana after fiery on-field clash with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

On PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China, MEA issues BIG statement: 'We have received...'

Ranbir Kapoor bids goodbye to Bappa with mom Neetu Kapoor during Ganesh Visarjan 2025, video goes viral - Watch

PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with Russia's Putin in China, says MEA

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video

'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

Delhi to Meerut in 30 mins? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to launch soon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral

In a now-viral post on X, Manisha Goyal revealed that her new teammate from Singapore had resigned from the company, and explained why this "hard work" was important to him.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A software engineer shared how one of her colleagues, who previously worked at Microsoft, joined the same firm where she was working, and quit within 20 days because he found the job "too comfortable".

In a now-viral post on X, Manisha Goyal revealed that her new teammate from Singapore had resigned from the company, and explained why this "hard work" was important to him.

Goyal wrote in her post, "A guy from Singapore joined my team. Before Microsoft. Resigned within 20 days. When I asked why, he said: 'The work is too dull. If I stay, my growth will stop. At 45, I would have enjoyed this. But right now I need to work hard.' Me: I've been sitting here comfortably for the last 2 years."

The post drew sharp reactions online. One user commented: "He did the right thing. If you really want to move up, you have to work hard. Working in a company with no real work or growth opportunities is fun, but it ruins your career."

download-8

Another person shared a story from a different profession: "A chef at Haldiram's left an organisation where he had access to all the facilities of a formal system. After Haldiram's started central kitchens and frozen food, his job was limited to just reheating and serving. When I asked him why he left, he said: 'I have to keep up the habit of cooking from scratch, otherwise I will lose connection and forget things. Later, no one will pay me more for reheating and serving.'"

Others pointed to cultural differences. One user said, "Singapore's culture is like that. They love hard work, and frankly, if you love your work, hard work is fun. That routine becomes a pain."

However, some people had a contrary opinion. One user said, "Interesting because in my Desi family, everyone always talks about having a 'good enough' job that doesn't require too much hard work."

Another wrote, "Each generation has its own type of runner, but ultimately running too fast is not good in many ways."

One user said, "Stay away from such people. They think that no one can replace them because they work hard, but they are replaceable just like everyone else. Learn the art of work-life balance. When work is relaxing, be calm. When work needs your 100%, give 200%."

One user commented, "Singapore is stupid. What if he doesn't live to enjoy the winter for 45 years, but dies while he's working hard? Better relax now. You won't regret missing out on the winter when your time comes."

Also read: Sara Tendulkar swears by THIS one skincare routine for her glowing and flawless skin

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken skin
What is keratosis pilaris? Causes, symptoms and treatment options for chicken sk
What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'
What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India?
From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025
From Parineeti Chopra to Gauahar Khan: Bollywood celebs expecting babies in 2025
Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...
Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place
Amid Trump's tariffs, Union Minister Hardeep Puri makes BIG remark: 'Just matter of months before...'
Amid Trump's tariffs, Hardeep Puri's BIG remark: 'Just matter of...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE