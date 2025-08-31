'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral

In a now-viral post on X, Manisha Goyal revealed that her new teammate from Singapore had resigned from the company, and explained why this "hard work" was important to him.

A software engineer shared how one of her colleagues, who previously worked at Microsoft, joined the same firm where she was working, and quit within 20 days because he found the job "too comfortable".

In a now-viral post on X, Manisha Goyal revealed that her new teammate from Singapore had resigned from the company, and explained why this "hard work" was important to him.

Goyal wrote in her post, "A guy from Singapore joined my team. Before Microsoft. Resigned within 20 days. When I asked why, he said: 'The work is too dull. If I stay, my growth will stop. At 45, I would have enjoyed this. But right now I need to work hard.' Me: I've been sitting here comfortably for the last 2 years."

The post drew sharp reactions online. One user commented: "He did the right thing. If you really want to move up, you have to work hard. Working in a company with no real work or growth opportunities is fun, but it ruins your career."

Another person shared a story from a different profession: "A chef at Haldiram's left an organisation where he had access to all the facilities of a formal system. After Haldiram's started central kitchens and frozen food, his job was limited to just reheating and serving. When I asked him why he left, he said: 'I have to keep up the habit of cooking from scratch, otherwise I will lose connection and forget things. Later, no one will pay me more for reheating and serving.'"

Others pointed to cultural differences. One user said, "Singapore's culture is like that. They love hard work, and frankly, if you love your work, hard work is fun. That routine becomes a pain."

However, some people had a contrary opinion. One user said, "Interesting because in my Desi family, everyone always talks about having a 'good enough' job that doesn't require too much hard work."

Another wrote, "Each generation has its own type of runner, but ultimately running too fast is not good in many ways."

One user said, "Stay away from such people. They think that no one can replace them because they work hard, but they are replaceable just like everyone else. Learn the art of work-life balance. When work is relaxing, be calm. When work needs your 100%, give 200%."

One user commented, "Singapore is stupid. What if he doesn't live to enjoy the winter for 45 years, but dies while he's working hard? Better relax now. You won't regret missing out on the winter when your time comes."

Also read: Sara Tendulkar swears by THIS one skincare routine for her glowing and flawless skin