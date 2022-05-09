‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’: Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet leaves netizens confused

File photo

It is no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has his own vast fanbase on Twitter since he has some of the most controversial, witty, and at times chaotic content tweets of all time. Once again, the billionaire has left his followers confused with a cryptic tweet.

Elon Musk, who has recently acquired Twitter, posted a cryptic and confusing tweet on the microblogging website on the morning of May 9, talking about him dying under “mysterious circumstances”.

Taking to social media, Musk said, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing ya.” This came just a few moments after the SpaceX founder posted a photo with text that shows that Musk is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The text post that Musk uploaded on Twitter also states, “And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool.” Musk tweeted the post with the caption, “The word Nazi doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

The two posts that were uploaded by Musk insinuate that the world’s richest man might be facing threats from Russia for reportedly helping Ukraine fight the war against the country. The post also alleges that the equipment was delivered to Ukraine by the Pentagon in the United States.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

This comes a few days after the sinking of Moskva, which was a Russian warship. Russia had alleged that the Ukrainian forces sunk the warship by using an anti-warship missile guided by Musk’s Starlink.

Musk's company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine in February after officials from the country reached out to the businessman, seeking restoration of internet services that will assist them during the war.

This comes a few days after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, one of the world’s leading social networking platforms, by placing a bid of a whopping USD 44 billion dollars. It is expected that he will be revamping the social networking website soon.

