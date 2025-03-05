A video of a man giving a pre-wedding speech using a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) has gone viral on social media.

Nowadays, people do different things to make their wedding memorable and beautiful, but one groom took it to another level with a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) during his pre-wedding speech. His unique approach has left the internet in splits.

The viral video, shared by Rahul Bhagtani on Instagram, shows him beginning his speech with a witty remark: "I would like to say a few words before I spend the next 40 years listening." The audience erupts into laughter.

As the slides unfold, Rahul points to a small box of cream and asks, "Do you know what this is?" He then confesses, "This was my skincare routine before I met Pooja." The next slide? A detailed 10-step skincare regimen, courtesy of his fiancée Pooja, a dermatologist.

"This," he declares, "is the secret behind my sundar and komal twacha (smooth and beautiful skin)." From face wash to sunscreen, Pooja made sure he followed a proper routine.

Watch

The video has sparked hilarious reactions online. Users commented, "Bhai, consulting me kaam karta hai kya?" and "If he ain't like this, I'm walking out of my reception." Another quipped, "Being a dermatologist, if my husband doesn’t follow skincare, I’m not marrying him!"