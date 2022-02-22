Bank MD gifts 9 lakh shares worth Rs 3.95 cr to staff members to purchase house

In what can be termed as an act of generosity, IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan gifted 9 lakh shares of the bank held by him, worth over Rs 3.95 crore, to five individuals, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes.

None of the beneficiaries are in anyways related to the Bank MD. And this is not the first time Vaidyanathan has shown such generosity. In September 2021, Vaidyanathan transferred one lakh equity shares worth around Rs 30 lakh to his former school teacher Gurdial Saroop Saini as a token of gratitude.

"V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, has gifted 9,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him on February 21, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Vaidyanathan has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju, 2 lakh shares each to househelp Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and househelp Santosh Jogale, PTI reported.

It is reported that as of Monday, the value of the 9 lakh shares gifted by Vaidyanathan comes out to be Rs 3,95,10,000. In addition, the bank said Rukmani Social Welfare Trust has disposed of 2 lakh equity shares to support social activities.

"Thus, total shares disposed for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions," it added.

Though such cases may be rare but acts of such generosity is not all that new. Some weeks ago, a man in Kerala named CR Anish was gifted a Mercedes Benz by his Boss AK Shaji in respect of the employee's loyalty. We hope many more such examples be set in future.

