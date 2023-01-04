Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'We are proud of these sisters and daughters...' Tina Dabi's simplicity melts million of hearts yet again, watch video

The video of Tina Dabi from a conference goes viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

'We are proud of these sisters and daughters...' Tina Dabi's simplicity melts million of hearts yet again, watch video
IAS Tina Dabi's video goes viral | Photo: Instagram/ dabi_tina

Tina Dabi is undoubtedly one of the media's favourite IAS officers. Whatever she does, wherever she goes people admire her for her style and conduct. Yet again, the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer is winning hearts. 

A video of her wearing a simple suit is going viral on YouTube reels. In the video, IAS Tina Dabi is seen sitting at a conference wearing a printed suit. Her simplicity and conduct are widely appreciated by netizens. 

The video has garnered over 27 million views so far and over 7.15k likes. Commenting on the video, a user wrote in Hindi, "We are proud of these sisters and daughters who were brought to this world by our mothers." Another wrote, "This shining face has come through many storms."

Read: IAS Athar Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi gives a glimpse of her New Year celebration, SEE pics here

Tina Dabi, the batch 2015, married IAS Pradeep Gawande of batch 2013. She was previously married to UPSC AIR 2, Athar Amir Khan but the two decided to split up quickly. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.