'We are proud of these sisters and daughters...' Tina Dabi's simplicity melts million of hearts yet again, watch video

IAS Tina Dabi's video goes viral | Photo: Instagram/ dabi_tina

Tina Dabi is undoubtedly one of the media's favourite IAS officers. Whatever she does, wherever she goes people admire her for her style and conduct. Yet again, the District Magistrate of Jaisalmer is winning hearts.

A video of her wearing a simple suit is going viral on YouTube reels. In the video, IAS Tina Dabi is seen sitting at a conference wearing a printed suit. Her simplicity and conduct are widely appreciated by netizens.

The video has garnered over 27 million views so far and over 7.15k likes. Commenting on the video, a user wrote in Hindi, "We are proud of these sisters and daughters who were brought to this world by our mothers." Another wrote, "This shining face has come through many storms."

Tina Dabi, the batch 2015, married IAS Pradeep Gawande of batch 2013. She was previously married to UPSC AIR 2, Athar Amir Khan but the two decided to split up quickly.