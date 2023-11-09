Headlines

IAS Tina Dabi turns 30, photos of cosy and inclusive birthday bash go viral: See pics here

IAS officer Tina Dabi shares photos from her cosy birthday celebration on Instagram. See pictures inside.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

IAS officer Tina Dabi needs no introduction. She has been a  social media star since the day she cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2015 on her first attempt and secured the AIR 1.  Recently, she celebrated her birthday with her family. The glimpses of this have been shared by the IAS officer on her social media platform Instagram. 

Dabi shared six pictures from her low-key birthday bash. In the photos, Dabi is seen celebrating the day with her parents, husband-- IAS Pradeep Gawande, and her son. Tina, who turned 30 this year, expressed her gratitude to her well-wishers. She penned a sweet note and wrote, "Truly blessed. Couldn’t have celebrated entering into the 30s club any better!"

Dabi is currently on maternity leave for the birth of her son. Before, that she was serving as the DM and collector of Jaisalmer. 

Dabi graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University to study Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Interestingly, her sister, Ria Dabi is also an IAS officer who cracked the UPSC exam in 2018 with AIR 15. 

