IAS Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande transferred, check their new postings

In a major administrative overhaul in the Rajasthan government late Thursday night, its Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has transferred more than 100 IAS officers including, promotions, and postings. This move is actually a major shake-up in the state’s governance structure, and it is quite a large one at that.

As per the official order issued by the Department of Personnel, out of a total 106 IAS officers, 96 have been transferred to new posts and 10 officers who were waiting for their posting have been posted to new places. This massive reshuffle involves several faces that are well-known in the Indian bureaucracy. Tina Dabi, the female topper of the UPSC examination in 2015 is one of the prominent personalities in this shuffle.

Dabi has been transferred and posted as the District Collector of Barmer having served as the Commissioner of the EGS in Jaipur earlier. This is not the first time she has handling such a position; she was the District Collector of Jaisalmer. The media has been keenly interested in Dabi’s career, especially after her divorce with Athar Aamir Khan, another IAS officer in 2020 and her younger sister Ria Dabi who also cracked the UPSC exam in 2020 securing an all-India rank of 15.

Her husband Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has also been transferred. Gawande, who has an MBBS degree and rich administrative experience will now work as District Collector in Jalore. He was posted before in Bikaner and has had a long-term experience as the Collector of Churu. These changes are expected to bring a medical administrator’s perspective in Gawande’s new position.