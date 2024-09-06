Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates 20-kg gold crown worth...

IAS Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande transferred, check their new postings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

HomeViral

Viral

IAS Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande transferred, check their new postings

As per the official order issued by the Department of Personnel, out of total 106 IAS officers, 96 have been transferred to new posts

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

IAS Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande transferred, check their new postings
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a major administrative overhaul in the Rajasthan government late Thursday night, its Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has transferred more than 100 IAS officers including, promotions, and postings. This move is actually a major shake-up in the state’s governance structure, and it is quite a large one at that.

As per the official order issued by the Department of Personnel, out of a total 106 IAS officers, 96 have been transferred to new posts and 10 officers who were waiting for their posting have been posted to new places. This massive reshuffle involves several faces that are well-known in the Indian bureaucracy. Tina Dabi, the female topper of the UPSC examination in 2015 is one of the prominent personalities in this shuffle.

Dabi has been transferred and posted as the District Collector of Barmer having served as the Commissioner of the EGS in Jaipur earlier. This is not the first time she has handling such a position; she was the District Collector of Jaisalmer. The media has been keenly interested in Dabi’s career, especially after her divorce with Athar Aamir Khan, another IAS officer in 2020 and her younger sister Ria Dabi who also cracked the UPSC exam in 2020 securing an all-India rank of 15.

Her husband Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has also been transferred. Gawande, who has an MBBS degree and rich administrative experience will now work as District Collector in Jalore. He was posted before in Bikaner and has had a long-term experience as the Collector of Churu. These changes are expected to bring a medical administrator’s perspective in Gawande’s new position.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

Meet man who lost hand at 15, went on to win 30 gold medals and....

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

'Where were you when...?' Hamas releases video of murdered hostage Ori Danino addressing Israeli PM

'Where were you when...?' Hamas releases video of murdered hostage Ori Danino addressing Israeli PM

This company introduces 'Tinder leave,' paying employees to date as...

This company introduces 'Tinder leave,' paying employees to date as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement