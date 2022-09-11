Search icon
IAS Tina Dabi's old video singing song on stage goes viral

IAS Tina Dabi can be seen singing the song of the famous late singer KK in the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

IAS Tina Dabi (File Photo)

IAS Tina Dabi is quite popular on social media. Her pictures and videos are often dominated on social media. People are more interested in her personal life than her professional life.

Currently posted as the collector of Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, the IAS officer likes reading. However, only a few people know that the 2015 batch IAS topper also likes singing.

These days, an old video of Tina Dabi is viral on social media in which she can be seen standing in a group and singing the famous song -- Yaad ayenge ye pal -- by late singer KK.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

 

The video was shared by Tina Dabi on her official Instagram account in June 2018. The video is from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). While sharing the video, Tina Dabi wrote in the caption, 'Musical performance @LBSNAA.' In the video, Tina Dabi can be seen standing in the middle wearing a green-coloured suit.

