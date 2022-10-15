IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Preeti Maithil Nayak, IPS Navjot Simi celebrate Karwa Chauth, photos go viral

Photo via Instagram/Twitter

The IAS officers and their love and life stories are often trending topics on social media. 2016 batch IAS Tina Dabi has managed to stay in the news for the past 6 years. She was heavily discussed online during the Covid-19 lockdown and has a strong social media presence as well.

The same goes for IPS Navjot Simi who is often in the news for her marriage to IAS Tushar Singla on February 14, 2020. Tushar is a 2015 batch officer and Navjot is a 2018 batch IPS officer.

On Thursday, women celebrated Karwa Chauth with pomp and show, and photos from IAS Tina Dabi, IPS Navjot Simi, and IAS Preeti Maithil Nayak's celebrations went viral on social media.

How IAS Tina Dabi celebrated Karwa Chauth 2022?

This was the first Karwa Chauth of IAS Tina Dabi and on this occasion, she was seen applying mehndi on her hands in Jaisalmer. Several photos from her celebration went viral on social media. Tina Dabi, a 2016 Rajasthan cadre officer, married 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony on April 22 in Jaipur.

READ | IAS Tina Dabi celebrates her first Karwa Chauth after marriage with Pradeep Gawande, see pics here

How IPS Navjot Simi celebrated Karwa Chauth 2022?

IPS Navjot Simi who married IAS Tushar Singla on February 14, 2020, celebrated Karwa Chauth away from her husband. She was seen with him on a video call in the photos she shared on social media. Tushar also shared a photo of video calling his wife to break her fast.

How IAS Preeti Maithil Nayak celebrated Karwa Chauth 2022?

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, IAS Preeti Maithil Nayak was looking very beautiful in a green saree symbolising peace, prosperity, and happiness. Her husband SP Tarun Nayak was also looking very good in a black colored kurta pajama. IAS Preeti Maithil Nayak shared several beautiful photos on social media celebrating the Karwa Chauth festival.