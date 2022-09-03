IAS Tina Dabi flaunts her new hairstyle, here's how social media reacted

IAS Tine Dabi's flaunts her new hairstyle, here's how social media reacted

When discussing well-known Indian civil servants, IAS Tina Dabi's name must be included her social media post often go viral. Tina Dabi, an IAS officer, has over 16 lakh Instagram followers. This is why a video posted to Tina's fan page has been going viral lately; her admirers find it hilarious.

Tina is filmed at a hair salon where she has dyed and styled her hair. The video of Tina has sparked a lot of comments from viewers, all sharing their thoughts.

A commenter gushed that Tina "looks wonderful," another called her "beautiful," while a third praised her "excellent" hairdo.

The viral video has more than 5 lakhs views, 13 thousand likes and 43 comments.

Tina's own Instagram posts are a great representation of her current style. Tina often wears her hair down, just as in this picture. She's been matching her accessories to her ensemble. Earrings and a watch in complementary hues round off her ensemble.