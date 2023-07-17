IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

Headlines

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list is out for MBBS, BDS programs: Check all details here

YouTube quietly rolls out ‘Stable Volume’ feature for some users

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition Parties’ 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What’s on the agenda?

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Minor girl falls into 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; rescue ops underway

“Friend in need is a friend indeed” PM Modi at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit

DNA: Will tribal voters teach a 'lesson' to the Shivraj government?

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

HomeViral

Viral

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in latest pictures uploaded by her sister IAS Ria Dabi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS Ria Dabi posts pictures from her birthday with her husband IPS officer Manish Kumar, sister IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ria Dabi (@ria.dabi)

IAS Tina Dabi who secured AIR 1 in the UPSC exam in 2015, wrote a heartfelt message bidding goodbye to the Jaisalmer district as she leaves for her maternity leave. 

Dabi, who formerly held the position of district collector for Jaisalmer, has petitioned the government of Rajasthan to transfer her to a non-field position in the city of Jaipur.

Tina Dabi married Dr Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer, last year; shortly after their union, Dr Gawande was appointed managing director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited and transferred to Udaipur.

“Alvida Jaisalmer! Truly blessed to have got an opportunity to serve this wonderful district for one year as its District Collector and Magistrate,” she wrote in the caption.

The post from the former District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer included a number of images showing the various efforts and projects that were launched during her leadership. Some of these included the "Ladies First" and "Swachh Jaisalmer" campaigns.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

PUBG love story: Will Seema Haider be deported to Pakistan? India-Pak romance increase terror threats

5 nail trends to watch out for this monsoon

Irresistibly cute: Baby elephant playfully chases birds, takes a tumble, and reunites with mama -watch

Delhi Traffic: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened as Yamuna level recedes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE