IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in latest pictures uploaded by her sister IAS Ria Dabi.

IAS Ria Dabi posts pictures from her birthday with her husband IPS officer Manish Kumar, sister IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande.

IAS Tina Dabi who secured AIR 1 in the UPSC exam in 2015, wrote a heartfelt message bidding goodbye to the Jaisalmer district as she leaves for her maternity leave.

Dabi, who formerly held the position of district collector for Jaisalmer, has petitioned the government of Rajasthan to transfer her to a non-field position in the city of Jaipur.

Tina Dabi married Dr Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer, last year; shortly after their union, Dr Gawande was appointed managing director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited and transferred to Udaipur.

“Alvida Jaisalmer! Truly blessed to have got an opportunity to serve this wonderful district for one year as its District Collector and Magistrate,” she wrote in the caption.

The post from the former District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer included a number of images showing the various efforts and projects that were launched during her leadership. Some of these included the "Ladies First" and "Swachh Jaisalmer" campaigns.