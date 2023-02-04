IAS Tina Dabi at Desert Festival Jaisalmer 2023: Here's how you can meet IAS Tina Dabi this weekend

Tina Dabi is one of the most famous IAS officers in India and is the district collector of the ‘Golden city’, Jaisalmer. In the upcoming days, Jaisalmer district is organising a ‘Desert Festival Jaisalmer 2023’ where Tina Dabi's followers can get a chance to meet her.

IAS Tina Dabi has invited everyone to visit the Desert Festival of Jaisalmer by sharing an invite to the special event on the social media platform Instagram. The festival includes musical nights, air warrior drills and many more. Individuals can visit the festival and get a chance to meet the inspiration of many people in India and can take career guidance from her as well.

At the moment, IAS Tina Dabi is the 65th District Collector of Jaisalmer (Jaisalmer DM Tina Dabi). She is anticipated to take part in such a significant event taking place in the city. It's probable that you will run into Tina Dabi in this programme. Attend the programme if you are in or near Jaisalmer.

According to the invite shared by Tina Dabi on Instagram, the Desert Festival of Jaisalmer will start from 3rd February 2023 till 5th February 2023, Sunday.

There will be a variety of events on February 4th, Saturday. Participants will also get the opportunity to dress up camels. On the other side, the musical event on February 5 will feature performances by Ankit Tiwari, Shanmukh Priya, and Salman (of Indian Idol fame).

The Desert Festival Jaisalmer 2023 is held in the Hindu month of Magh (February), three days prior to the full moon. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm amidst the beautiful dunes of the Thar Desert in Sam dunes.

The festival will showcase various local Rajasthani experiences from Ghoomar dancing to a turban tying competition to a moustache competition to a camel polo match and the list goes on.