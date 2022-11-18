'Sarkari naukri dil par attack karti hai': IAS Sumita Misra tweets about struggle behind govt exam preparation

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Getting a government job is not an easy task. Millions of youth prepare for competitive exams each year just to get a government job. Now a video has surfaced on social media in which a young man is talking about the struggle behind getting a government job. This short clip has been shared by IAS officer Sumita Mishra on Twitter.

In this video, a young man says that a government job is highly respectable. The young man goes on to say that the iPhone is overpriced because it only comes with one kidney. However, the government job here (heart) attacks. Every other boy on the street is giving up his time for a government job. They each have their own reasons. For example, someone must complete the retribution. Some people want respect, while others want something else. The aspirant would have gotten a diamond instead of gold if he had worked so hard for the Olympics. Although there is no diamond, they would have given it after witnessing such meticulous preparation. "Listen to his opinion regarding government job." IAS officer captioned the tweet.

The video has amassed over 467k views, thousands of likes, and tons of comments. Netizens gave a shoutout to this man for his realistic opinion and thanked the IAS officer for sharing the clip.

“Mam sahi kh rhe Hein ye.,” wrote a Twitter user. “Shi baat h bhai.” commented another. “ This is what the reality is” wrote a third. " The struggle behind govt job is so hard.. thanks mam for sharing this clip" wrote a fourth.