IAS Suhas LY wife Ghaziabad ADM Ritu Suhas walks the ramp, beautiful photos go viral

New Delhi: CEO of the Noida and Greater Noida Authority IAS Suhas LY's wife and Ghaziabad Additional District Manager (ADM) Ritu Suhas dominates the internet again as her photos walking the ramp went viral on social media. The fashion show, organized in Lucknow, was held to promote organic fabric. Donning a beautiful lavender color outfit, Ritu Suhas was the show-stopper of the event.

Who is Ritu Suhas

Ritu is a Provincial Civil Service officer who is well-known in the Uttar Pradesh government for her hard work. She is also said to have won the title of Mrs. India 2019. Ritu married IAS officer and international para-badminton player Suhas LY in 2008, and they have two children. She attended Navyug Girls College for her education. Ritu has previously been associated with Khadi-related events.

Ritu and LY Suhas

Suhas LY, Ritu's husband, won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Ritu told ANI after he won the medal that her husband won the Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics because of his hard work, practise, and refusal to take any vacations, even during festivals. Ritu stated that her husband, Suhas, was in charge of both the DM office and the sport during the Covid-19. "He was managing the office of DM and the sport wholeheartedly, that is why the result of both was good. During the Covid-19, he had worked extremely hard. He worked outside of the board, did his duty for 24 hours, and as a result, we met more people."

Who is IAS Suhas LY

Suhas LY is a Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist and on the professional front, he is the CEO of the Noida and Greater Noida Authority. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed Suhas LY as the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar on March 3, 2020. He has worked in the district since then. Suhas LY was the District Magistrate in the districts of Maharajganj, Sonbhadra, Hathras, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, and Azamgarh.