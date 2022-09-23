Search icon
IAS Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral? Had cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh frequently gives advice to candidates gearing up for the UPSC examinations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral? Had cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt
Photo: Instagram (IAS Srushti Deshmukh)

Inspiring tales of IAS officers can show how perseverance and hard work always pay off. The mark sheet for IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh recently went viral, Zee News reported. Through social media, Srushti frequently gives advice to candidates gearing up for the UPSC. She stated, "Adopting the proper and strategic tactics is vital to passing the Civil Services Examination."

If preparation is done properly, according to Srushti, passing the IAS exam is not that difficult. Srushti claims that she has always had a strong preference for academic pursuits. She received a 93.2 percent on the CBSE class 12 exam and a 10 CGPA on the class 10 exams.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh passed the UPSC examination on her first attempt. On her Instagram account, she has more than a million followers. She is highly active there and continues to share moments of her private and public life.

In the 2018 UPSC Exam, Srushti Deshmukh achieved the 5th rank. She won among the female candidates (UPSC Exam Topper). The most significant fact is that she began her UPSC test preparation while she was an engineering student.

Srushti Deshmukh was born on March 28, 1996, in Bhopal. She finished her schooling at Carmel Convent School in Bhopal and chose to pursue an engineering degree. She gives her family credit for her success. It's crucial to keep your attention on task while preparing for the UPSC exam. She had made the decision that this would be her last and only attempt.

