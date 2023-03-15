IAS Srushti Deshmukh-Nagarjun Gowda: How the two IAS officers met, know their love story (Photos: Instagram/Srushti Deshmukh)

IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda are popular IAS officers on social media. The couple has a massive fan following. The popular IAS couple got married in April last year. The duo keep motivating the UPSC aspirants for the Civil Services exam.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh is a 2019 batch IAS officer who is currently posted as SDM in Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. Her husband IAS Nagarjun Gowda is also a 2019 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. How did the two IAS officers meet, and when did they decide on marriage?

After passing the UPSC 2018 exam, both Srushti and Nagarjuna went to Mussoorie for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand. During the training, the duo met. It is said that the love story of both started here.

After over 2 years, they got engaged in August 2021. Next year in April 2022, both tied the knot. Both are now posted in Madhya Pradesh. They usually share pictures from their personal and professional lives.

IAS Srushti belongs to Bhopal and completed her studies in the city. His family lives in Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal. Srushti Deshmukh's father Jayant Deshmukh is an engineer. While her mother Sunita Deshmukh is a teacher.

IAS Srishti has also done chemical engineering. She started preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam during her college days. In 2018, Srushti Deshmukh cracked the UPSC exam at the age of just 23. She got All India Rank 5 in her first attempt.

She has also written a book called 'The Answer Writing'. In her book, she has explained preparation and answer writing strategies in detail for the Civil service Mains Examination. She has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

IAS Nagarjun Gowda hails from Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 418 UPSC CSE in 2018. The IAS officer has 413K followers on Instagram. He did an MBBS course before becoming an IAS officer.