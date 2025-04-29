IAS Smita Sabharwal's transfer comes as she was overseeing the grand preparations for the Miss World pageant.

IAS Smita Sabharwal has shared the first post on social media two days after her transfer by the Telangana government. Sabharwal’s transfer comes even as she was overseeing the grand preparations for the Miss World pageant, which Telangana is set to host in May. IAS Sabharwal was working as special Chief Secretary, youth advancement, tourism and culture (YAT&C) and director, archaeology in the state. She has now been posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission. Sharing a post on X, she recalled her work as in her previous role, saying, "Brought in the long pending Tourism Policy 25-30, a first for the State. Will create a solid frame for direction & investment in neglected tourist circuits."

The 2001-batch officer's transfer comes as she was overseeing the grand preparations for the Miss World pageant, which Telangana is set to host in May 2025. She was recently landed in controversy for sharing an AI-generated Ghibli image on social media regarding the cutting of trees on 400-acre land near Hyderabad Central University. The IAS officer was summoned by the Cyberabad police regarding the issue. The IAS officer had questioned the 'selective targeting'. The 2001-batch IAS officer had asked if the same action was initiated against 2,000 individuals who reshared the same post. Check out her latest post here:

"Karmanye vadhikaraste, ma phaleshu kadachana"#IAS



Spent 4 months in Tourism.

Did my best!

1.Brought in the long pending Tourism Policy 25-30, a first for the State. Will create a solid frame for direction & investment in neglected tourist circuits.

2. Revamped the working… pic.twitter.com/2nUlVQO4W3 — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) April 29, 2025

IAS Sabharwal is a 2001-batch IAS officer of the Telangana cadre. She is popularly known as 'The People’s Officer' for addressing citizen issues by involving people. She is also vocal about several contemporary issues. IAS Sabharwal is also quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional life. She has 449.3K followers on X. She cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam in 2000 at the age of 22. Her All India Rank (AIR) was fourth.

