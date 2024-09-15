Twitter
IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

IAS Smita Sabharwal, who clinched an AIR 4 in UPSC 2000 exam, is an inspiration to millions. Her 12th marksheet has gone viral, leaving netizens stunned.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects
IAS Smita Sabharwal (Image/X)
IAS Smita Sabharwal, a Telangana cadre officer, accomplished a huge milestone that millions dream of at the age of 23. Not only did she secure an amazing All India Rank (AIR) 4 in UPSC exam 2000, she became the youngest IAS officer to achieve the remarkable feat. 

Who is Smita Sabharwal?

Born into a Bengali family in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, Smita Sabharwal was raised by her parents -- Colonel Pranab Das and Purabi Das. She completed her primary education from St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad, Hyderabad. 

Meanwhile, her distinctive performance in class 12th has grabbed the nation's attention. After watching '12th fail' based on the journey of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, she shared her 12th marksheet on her 'X' handle. 

 

 

Sharing her marksheet, she wrote, "12thfail was an inspiration! But 12th Pass in flying colors is a sweet memory. Chanced upon my 12th result and recalled that doing well gives one the insane confidence to dream big! To all the dear kids who are prepping for UPSC of the toughest entrances in the world.. work hard and Work Smart both. Articulation/subject knowledge both are equally essential."

As per the marksheet, Sabharwal scored 94 out of 100 in both English and Hindi and secured 90 out of 100 in Economics in her CISCE Indian School Certificate Examination of 1995.

Smita cleared the UPSC in her second attempt 

In her first attempt while taking the UPSC examination, Smita suffered a setback. However, she was determined to crack the UPSC and serve the country. The moment came as she clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 4 in UPSC 2000 exam after her hard work and indomitable spirit. Not only this, Sabharwal's career is synonymous to dedication to public service and innovative approach to governance. 

Recognised as 'The People's Officer', Smita Sabharwal is famous for her hands-on involvement in addressing citizen issues and actively involving the community in the administration. Notably, she also holds the title of the first female IAS officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister's Office in Telangana.

 

 

 

 

