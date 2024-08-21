Twitter
Viral

IAS Smita Sabharwal criticises UPSC's rollback of lateral entry, hint at deeper...

The government’s decision to cancel the notification for lateral entry—an initiative intended to bring in experienced professionals from outside the civil services—has faced backlash from various quarters

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 07:08 PM IST

IAS Smita Sabharwal criticises UPSC's rollback of lateral entry, hint at deeper...
IAS officer Smita Sabharwal
When the government quietly rolled back its decision on lateral entry in the UPSC, it wasn't the opposition's outrage that captured attention but the piercing silence of a high-ranking civil servant. Telangana cadre IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, known for her straightforward opinions, broke the silence, casting a spotlight on a decision that many had overlooked.

Sabharwal, who currently serves as the member-secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, believes the rollback is a missed opportunity to inject fresh talent into the civil services. In a tweet that sparked considerable discussion, she suggested that career bureaucrats should be given the option to specialise in specific domains after their tenth year of service. This, she argues, would ensure that officers are better equipped to handle complex issues in fields such as health, education, infrastructure, or urban development.

“Periodic evaluations are essential,” Sabharwal stated. “After 15 years, under-performers should be retired and replaced. Career bureaucrats must be allowed to choose their domains and receive advanced in-service training to excel in those areas. No postings outside these specialised roles should be considered.” Her comments reflect a belief that specialisation and targeted training are crucial for enhancing bureaucratic efficiency.

The government’s decision to cancel the notification for lateral entry—an initiative intended to bring in experienced professionals from outside the civil services—has faced backlash from various quarters. Opposition parties argued that such a move could lead to favouritism and violate constitutional reservation provisions for marginalised communities. The controversy intensified as the opposition accused the government of attempting to bypass established reservation norms by recruiting its own supporters.

Sabharwal’s proposal for specialised training and rigorous evaluations is a direct response to this climate of unrest. Her stance highlights a growing debate on how to balance innovation in recruitment with adherence to constitutional safeguards. As the dust settles on this contentious issue, her suggestions remain a point of contention and reflection within the ongoing discourse on civil service reforms.

