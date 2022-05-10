IAS Pooja Singhal's husband Abhishek Jha jumps off the wall after 12-hour interrogation

(Image Source: IANS)

In the MNREGA scam, Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal seems to be in deep trouble after around Rs 20 crore cash was recovered from her home. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday interrogated her husband Abhishek Jha and chartered accountant (CA) Suman Kumar Singh in connection with the recovery of a large amount of cash and incriminating documents during raids carried out on Friday and Saturday.

In Ranchi, the ED interrogated IAS Pooja Singhal's husband Abhishek Jha and her CA Suman Kumar Singh in connection with an illegal mining case, making them sit face to face. CA Suman has been taken by ED on remand for 5 days from Monday. He was arrested on Sunday.

After the 12 hours interrogation on Sunday, when Abhishek Jha was allowed to go home by the Enforcement Directorate officials, to escape the media he climbed walls and reached the neighbouring house and from there went home in his car. However, despite all the efforts, he could not escape from the eyes of the media.

It is believed that once again on Monday, he will have to reach the ED's office for questioning. On Friday, ED officials had raided the places of people related to IAS officer Pooja Singhal in five states, in which illegal assets worth crores have been found. During this, Rs 19.31 crore cash as well as many documents related to investment were recovered from the house of the CA.

With this action, a new chapter of corruption related to Pooja Singhal, who is handling the Department of Mines and Industries, has been exposed. Even before this, she was accused of scam in MNREGA. The investigation is being done on the orders of the High Court in the matter.