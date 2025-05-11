IAS officer Pari Bishnoi celebrates her first Mother's Day with her newborn daughter named Veda, a name rich in meaning across multiple languages.

IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, a proud daughter of Rajasthan and a well-known name in the Vishnoi community, is celebrating a very special occasion today – her first Mother’s Day. Just a few months ago, Pari became a mother and welcomed her newborn daughter into the world. The baby is now around two and a half months old. This day is not only special for Pari but also holds emotional value for her husband, Bhavya Vishnoi, as he celebrates his first Mother's Day as a father alongside her.

Pari Bishnoi is not just any officer; she is the only IAS officer from the Vishnoi community, making her an inspiration for many. After the birth of her daughter, she and her husband chose a beautiful and meaningful name for their baby. While they named her a few days after her birth, the name wasn’t widely known until recently.

The couple has named their daughter Veda – a name that carries deep meaning and significance across multiple languages and cultures. In Hindi and Sanskrit, ‘Veda’ stands for knowledge, wisdom, and intelligence. Interestingly, in the Greek language, the name means “a person who knows everything.” In Hungarian, too, it translates to knowledge. This multi-cultural richness makes the name even more special.

What makes this naming even more unique is that the couple did not follow the current popular trend of giving their child a name that starts with the same letter as their own. Instead, they focused on choosing a name that was both meaningful and impactful.

Pari Bishnoi was born in Rajasthan and is currently serving as an IAS officer in Sikkim. She is also the daughter-in-law of a family from Haryana. Her journey continues to inspire many young women, especially those from rural backgrounds.

Interestingly, the name ‘Veda’ is also shared by Mukesh Ambani’s granddaughter, showing that the name is growing in popularity among notable families.

This Mother’s Day marks a new and joyful chapter in Pari Bishnoi’s life — one filled with love, learning, and precious moments with baby Veda.