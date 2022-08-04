IAS officer Tina Dabi meets Rajasthani singer Mame Khan, calls him 'pride of Jaisalmer'

Photo: Instagram/@dabi_tina (Screengrab)

On July 6, IAS officer Tina Dabi began serving as the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer. A photo of the IAS officer taken when she first joined her position after working in the state government's finance division was also shared.

She was seen with Rajasthani singer Mame Khan in another of her social media posts that quickly gained popularity. The picture was shared via her Instagram story.

Following a recent reshuffle, Tina Dabi took over as the 65th collector of Jaisalmer in July. Tina Dabi previously worked for the Rajasthani government as a joint secretary.

She tied knots with Dr. Pradeep Gawande, a fellow IAS officer who was later transferred to Udaipur to serve as the managing director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited, in the early months of this year.

After she won the UPSC exam in 2015, Tina Dabi first made headlines. She was the first Dalit to succeed in the civil service examination.

People's attention was later drawn by her marriage to Athar Khan, who finished second in the 2015 UPSC. Following the divorce of the marriage in 2021, Tina Dabi married again in 2022, and Athar did as well.

READ | 7-year-old takes up Zomato delivery agent job after father met accident