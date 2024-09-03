IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday soon; here's what they're planning

Reports suggest that the IAS couple is making special arrangements for the celebration.

Rajasthan's well-known IAS officer Tina Dabi often stays in the limelight. Whether it's her work style or personal life, her fans are always eager to know about every detail. They closely follow her activities on her social media accounts. Recently, Tina’s son is about to turn one this September. To celebrate this special occasion, Tina and her IAS husband, Pradeep Gawande, are preparing for their son Nikhil's first birthday. Reports suggest that the IAS couple is making special arrangements for the celebration.

Tina Dabi, who frequently trends on social media, is an inspiration to many young people. Her journey motivates the youth, and her followers admire her greatly. After her divorce from her ex-husband, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, Tina remarried. In 2022, she tied the knot with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. Last year, on September 15, 2023, Tina became a mother.

To provide some background, Tina Dabi, a topper of the 2015 IAS batch, had previously married Athar Aamir Khan, who secured the second rank in the same batch. However, the couple mutually parted ways and finalised their divorce in Jaipur's Family Court between 2020 and 2021. After this, in 2022, Tina Dabi married IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

Tina Dabi, the All India UPSC topper from the 2015 batch, married Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, in April 2022. Around a year and a half after their marriage, they welcomed their son, whom they named Nikhil. Tina hails from Madhya Pradesh, while Pradeep Gawande is from Maharashtra.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has been active on Twitter since December 2016, and her official Twitter account has nearly 466,000 followers. She used to be quite active on Instagram as well, where she has over 1.5 million followers. However, after marrying IAS officer Pradeep Gawande and now being a mother, Tina shares her happiness on social media mainly during special occasions.