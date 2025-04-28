As the secretary to the Chief Minister, IAS Sabharwal was a powerful officer under the previous BRS government. However, after the Congress came to power, she was transferred out of CMO.

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has transferred several IAS officers, including IAS officer Smita Sabharwal. She is among 20 officers transferred by the state government. IAS Sabharwal is currently a Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and Director, Archaeology. Now, the IAS officer has been posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission, a post she was holding before her transfer to YAT&C in November 2024. As the secretary to the Chief Minister, IAS Sabharwal was a powerful officer under the previous BRS government. However, after the Congress came to power, she was transferred out of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission.

The senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was recently summoned by the police for reposting an AI-generated Ghibli image on social media regarding the cutting of trees on 400-acre land near Hyderabad Central University. She had appeared before Cyberabad police a week ago. The IAS officer had questioned the 'selective targeting'. The 2001-batch IAS officer had asked if the same action was initiated against 2,000 individuals who reshared the same post.

Who is Smita Sabharwal?

She 2001-batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre. She is popularly known as 'The People’s Officer' for addressing citizen issues by involving people. She is also vocal about several contemporary issues. IAS Sabharwal is also quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional life. She has 449.3K followers on X. She cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam in 2000 at the age of 22. She had secured the All India fourth rank. After completing training at LBSNAA (Mussorie), IAS Sabharwal was trained in the Adilabad district during her probation.

