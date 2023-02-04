Search icon
IAS officer shares video of man and woman swinging puppy holding its leg, internet outraged

Viral video: The man and woman can also be seen laughing while swinging the puppy upside down

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Puppy viral video: We have seen several cases of animal cruelty in the past. Videos of such incidents also surfaced on social media. One such case has come to light in which a young man and a young woman are seen holding an innocent puppy by its feet and swinging it in the air. 

The video has been shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter with the caption, "Jaanwar kaun? (Who's the animal)". In the video, the duo can be seen holding the stray puppy by its hind legs and swinging it like a toy. The man also held the puppy in front of some monkeys to scare them off. They can also be seen laughing while swinging the puppy upside down.

The location of the incident is not known yet. Netizens have sharply criticized the duo. (Disclaimer: Disturbing video) 

Check the video here:

The video has triggered a backlash on the platform with netizens flooding the comments section expressing anger over animal cruelty. One user advised the IAS to take action instead of posting the video online. Another user wrote, "They're need to be taught Social Values." Here's how other users reacted to the video:\

 

 

