In a heartwarming moment, an IAS officer, Dr J Radhakrishnan, officiated the wedding of the youngest survivor of the 2004 Indian ocean tsunami in Tamil Nadu- named Meena.

Radhakrishnan, the then-district collector, played a crucial role in relief and rescue operations after the tsunami struck the state on December 26, 2004, claiming over 6,000 lives. Notably, he had rescued Meena after hearing him cry near a debris in Keechankuppam.

Meena, who spent his life at Annai Sethaya Government Children's Home in Nagapattinam after the tragedy, received unwavering support from Radhakrishnan and his wife, Krithika.

The couple supported Meena throughout her life journey. Years after she decided to get married, Radhakrishnan travelled to Nagapattinam to officiate the wedding.

At Sri Nellukkadai Mariamman temple, the wedding took place with great enthusiasm and happiness. Moreover, several children who grew up with Meena at the children's home also attended her wedding.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the IAS officer wrote, "Lovely to be part of Meena & Manimaran's wedding today in Nagapattinam. Our post-tsunami journey with the children of Nagai has always been one of hope, and Meena & Sowmya are shining examples of resilience."

"Seeing them grow, study, graduate, and now settle into beautiful lives brings tears of joy. A day to remember, a family that has grown beyond bonds of blood. Sharing glimpses from today and moments from the past that remind us how far we've all come", he added.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens can't help but heap praise over Radhakrishnan and his wife's passionate support for Meena.

"Very inspiring Sir. Hats off. No words to describe the gesture and the support you have rendered towards them. My salute Sir", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Veey nice of you sir. Everyone knows your massive efforts during tsunsmi. you became a father like figure for all those impacted".

"Hats off to this beautiful soul family", a third joined.