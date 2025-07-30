IAS officer made to do sit-ups on first day of posting in Uttar Pradesh due to..., video goes viral, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada winner Pratham says Darshan fans kidnapped him at knifepoint: 'I managed to escape...'

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

How will India be impacted if Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff? Smartphone, pharmaceutical sectors may benefit as...

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...

India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

Arjun Rampal remembers Rohit Bal with emotional tribute at India Couture Week: 'He was my...'

Arab countries, European Union make BIG appeal to Hamas on Gaza: 'Must hand over...'

Christopher Nolan asked to stop filming Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland-starrer The Odyssey in Western Sahara

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India

The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.

The Krishna Effect: Sonic Wisdom for the 21st Century.

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true as 8.8 magnitude quake hits Russia? Netizens say, 'No one expected...'

New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Tsunami prophecy came true? Netizens say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeViral

VIRAL

IAS officer made to do sit-ups on first day of posting in Uttar Pradesh due to..., video goes viral, watch

On the first day of his posting as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Shahjahanpur district, IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi did sit-ups in front of advocates.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:53 PM IST

IAS officer made to do sit-ups on first day of posting in Uttar Pradesh due to..., video goes viral, watch

TRENDING NOW

On the first day of his posting as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Puwaiyan tehsil, Shahjahanpur district, IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi did sit-ups in front of advocates. SDM Rinku Singh Rahi, who was inspecting the tehsil office on Tuesday found the premises littered and saw some people urinating in the open. To set an example, he made the offenders do sit-ups in public to set an example.

However, when he made one clerc of the lawyers association do sit-up, many lawyers got offended. One lawyer said, 'Today, SDM was inspecting the premises when our clerk was found urinating. He stopped him and made him do sit-ups. We questioned him on why he made our man do that.'

However, when a group of striking advocates pointed out the unclean state of the tehsil premises, including dirty toilets and the presence of stray animals, Rahi admitted the 'his mistake' and did sit-ups himself while holding his ears. A video showing SDM Rinku Singh Rahi holding his ears and doing sit-ups has gone viral on social media.

 WATCH:

Here's what happened

Rahi said he had earlier instructed people to use toilets, but some refused and continued urinating in the open, prompting him to make them do sit-ups. He also said that parents of some school children found roaming on the premises were similarly made to do sit-ups to discourage such behaviour.

After the backlash, Rahi explained that, "the advocates were on strike. When I met them, they asked me about the sit-ups. I explained that the act was meant to prevent repeat offences. They then pointed out that the tehsil premises were also dirty and asked if I would do sit-ups for that too. I said yes, since it was our fault, I did it."

The SDM added that, "The tehsildar told me that there was a lot of filth here 10 days ago, he has got the filth cleaned to a large extent. Even after this, if the problem remained then it is our mistake and I accept it.''

(with PTI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India to ink Rs 7800210000 deal with US to produce....; new product to help in special operations
India to ink Rs 7800210000 deal with US to produce....; new product to help in s
Gautam Gambhir engages in ugly verbal spat with Oval pitch curator ahead of 5th Test match against England
IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir engages in ugly verbal spat with Oval pitch curator
Bihar voter list revision: EC ensures no names will be deleted from Bihar draft roll without due process
Bihar voter list row: EC ensures no names will be deleted from draft roll...
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat, leaves Ratan Tata's Tata Motors behind in...
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as his company achieves this BIG feat...
Mock disaster drill in Delhi-NCR: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and others to witness mega-scale drill on...
Mock disaster drill in Delhi-NCR: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, to witness mega drill
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE