IAS officer brings food wastage at weddings to netizens' attention, shares pic with message

Food is precious and no matter what occasion, it should never be wasted. Despite the teachings of our elders, we often forget to respect everything that we get in life. Social gatherings of all kinds are known to indulge in food wastage in huge amount. While we organise lavish parties to celebrate our memorable moments, we often forget to think about the extra food that could go wasted.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently took to Twitter to highlight the problem of food wastage at weddings. The IAS officer’s Twitter post as gone viral across the internet and people are shocked to witness how food is being wasted at lavish celebrations.

The photo that your wedding photographer missed.



Stop wasting FOOD. pic.twitter.com/kKx9Mxadpp — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 18, 2022

The photo shared by Sharan shows a man cleaning the plates after an event. A closer look at the picture will make you see heaps of food lying next to the plates.

Hinting at the large quantity of food wastage, Sharan said, “The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting food.”

The photo, which has received over 13.5k likes and 2,518 retweets, has increased awareness about the problem of food wastage during wedding season. Many people took to the comments section to give suggestions about ways to avoid such wastage of edible items.

One Twitter user said, “Very Correct Sir. Where are we all going… We have the party to enjoy or whether we have enjoyed the party for wasting of food. We are doing nothing for Needy.”

Another one shared, “Sir wasting food is a sin but nowadays people are not taking due care of this wasting. Awareness about this topic is very necessary. I am lucky I learned it at a very early age in spite of having the privilege of govt food all-time in school college but I have never taken extra food.”