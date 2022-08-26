IAS officer Athar Khan shares beautiful photo with his fiancé Mehreen, wins netizens' hearts: See viral pic

Photo: Instagram

Recently, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan posted a photo on Instagram of him with his fiancé, Dr. Mehreen Qazi, on Thursday. The picture went viral on social media as soon as it was posted. The couple can be seen giving online users relationship goals in the popular post. While Athar Khan can be seen styling a casually cool look with a white t-shirt, a dark blue jacket, and jeans, Mehreen Qazi is dressed in a stunning blue kurta in the khaftaan style.

Athar uploaded the picture to Instagram with the caption "Mi vida (My life) @dr_mehreen." The post has received over 1.5 lakh likes and over 1,000 comments as of right now.

The engagement of an IAS officer from Kashmir to Dr. Mehreen Qazi was also announced by Instagram post. Since then, Athar and Mehreen have both posted a lot of pictures to their social media accounts.

Previously, Tina Dabi, an IAS officer, and Athar Khan were married. After a few years of marriage, the two of them decided to part ways. In a private ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Tina Dabi and Dr. Pradeep Gawande (IAS) tied the knot in April of this year.