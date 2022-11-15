'Shah Rukh Khan of Kashmir': Netizens compare IAS officer Athar Aamir to Bollywood star in viral post | Photo: Instagram/@atharaamirkhan

Athar Aamir Khan recently shared a picture of him on Instagram in stunning attire. In his Instagram post, IAS officer Athar can be seen posing in ethnic attire, kurta with Nehru jacket. IAS officer is also wearing black sunglasses and black formal shoes. IAS office Khan, recently, got married for the second time and tied knots with Dr Mehreen Qazi.

Athar Aamir can be seen wearing golden kurta with greyish blue Nehru jacket. Since being shared, the post has gained a lot of attention and has received over 1 lakh likes on the social media. Internet users commented on the post, one wrote, “Nice sir”. While another user compared him to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and commented, “Shahrukh Khan of Kashmir”. According to the viral post, the photo was taken by his wife Mehreen Qazi. Athar's wife Mehreen also commented on the viral post with a heart.

Few days ago, IAS officer shared a photo of him with his wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi, and the post also went viral on social media. IAS Athar Aamir Khan is now in Srinagar serving as the Municipal Commissioner. He passed the UPSC CSE examination in 2015, with an All India Rank (AIR) of 2. And in the 2016 UPSC CSE, his first wife, IAS Tina Dabi, received an AIR 1 score. He married Dr. Qazi last month after the two separated in the future. IAS officer Tina Dabi also married, earlier this year with Pradeep Gawande.

