IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi shares photos in stunning green attire, netizens can't stop swooning

Dr. Mehreen Qazi, the wife of IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, recently posted pictures of her on Instagram. Dr. Mehreen Qazi is seen posing in a stylish dark green outfit in a recent Instagram post. Dr. Qazi looks absolutely gorgeous with only minimal jewellery and makeup. The viral post has garnered over 28 thousand likes on the internet and over 170 comments, since being posted.

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan also reacted on her viral post and commented three heart emoticons. Another user wrote, “You are looking beautiful”. While one wrote, “Flawless Beauty”. Earlier, IAS office Khan also shared a lovely picture of him with Dr Mehreen Qazi on Instagram along with a beautiful caption.

As the Municipal Commissioner, IAS Athar Aamir Khan is currently in Srinagar. In 2015, he passed the UPSC CSE exam and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 2. And his first wife IAS Tina Dabi achieved AIR 1 in the UPSC CSE in 2016. Later, the two They later got divorced, and this year, last month, he married Dr. Qazi.

Currently, Tina Dabi holds the positions of District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Tina Dabi got married for the second time with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

