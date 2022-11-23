IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's vacation photos with wife Mehreen Qazi go viral, know where the couple went | Photo: Instagram/@dr_mehreen

The IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and Dr. Mehreen have been sharing photos of one another on social media ever since the two got engaged. IAS officer Athar Khan's wife, Dr. Mehreen Qazi, recently shared a photo of the couple on vacation on her Instagram account and on her story. Mehreen can be seen in her post wearing a white winter cap, a red puffy jacket, and light-blue jeans.

She posted a photo of herself and IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan in her Instagram story. She later posted the picture of Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark’s capital. More than 44,000 people have liked and commented on Mehreen Qazi's popular social media post, which she shared. One user commented, "Epitome of beauty". Another user wrote, "Beautiful picture."



In the 2015 UPSC exam, Athar Aamir Khan, an IAS currently stationed in Srinagar, received the All India Ranking 2. He first got married to Tina Dabi, an IAS who scored an AIR 1 on the 2015 UPSC. Later, the couple decided to divorce on their own. Tina Dabi, an IAS official who married Pradeep Gawande earlier this year, is now based in Jaisalmer.

