Viral: IAS Athar Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi in hot-pink Indian attire steals netizens' hearts

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Mehreen Qazi often seen setting relationship goals on social media. Internet users have been gushing over the two and praising them as well. They are frequently observed posting pictures and videos of one another and sharing glimpses of their daily lives on social media. Couple is now the one of the most followed couples on Instagram.

The IAS officer and Mehreen Qazi wed on October 1. They honoured their two-month anniversary last week. Mehreen Qazi, the wife of an IAS officer, recently shared a photo of herself dressed in hot pink and orange Indian attire. The image received a lot of attention from online users after going viral on social media. With minimal jewellery and natural makeup, she wore the intricately embroidered anarkali-suit.

Netizens are smitten by Mehreen Qazi's stunning appearance and won't stop. Over 20,000 people have liked the trending picture on social media so far. On the popular post, internet users have left comments praising her attire and appearance. The two were seen celebrating their love for one another in a viral post from a few days ago.

Athar, an IAS officer, is currently posted in Srinagar and frequently updates his social media accounts with pictures and videos captured there. A few years ago, Tina Dabi and Athar got married. Currently, Dabi is in charge of collecting in Jaisalmer. After two years of marriage, Dabi and Athar mutually filed for divorce. Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer, is now Tina Dabi's husband.

