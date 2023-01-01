IAS Athar Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi gives a glimpse of her New Year celebration, SEE pics here

Screengrab

New Delhi: As the world bid adieu to 2022, many celebrities rang in the New Year in their own unique way and so did IAS Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi. Mehreen welcomed the New Year 2023 with her husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan. Mehreen gave a sneak peek into her celebrations as she shared few pictures on her official Instagram account.

Dr. Mehreen wished people a happy new year by posting a photo of a bouquet with the caption "Wishing you all a year filled with blessings of God. Happy New year"

Since their marriage last year, IAS Athar Aamir Khan and his wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi have been painting the town red with their love. Dr. Mehreen is very active on the internet and regularly posts photos on Instagram. Whatever she posts goes viral quickly. Mehreen recently took to her official Instagram account to share adorable photos that left netizens speechless.

Mehreen posted a photo of herself dressed in hot pink and orange Indian attire on her Instagram. She wore the intricately embroidered anarkali-suit with minimal jewellery and natural makeup.

Who is Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen Qazi is a doctor. She is from Jammu and Kashmir but works in Delhi. She is also an Instagram celebrity. Dr. Qazi has over 3.7 lakh followers on Instagram. She works at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre in New Delhi. She enjoys travelling. She also promotes brands through her profile. Athar actually divorced Tina Dabi. Dabi is the current collector of Jaisalmer. After two years of marriage, Dabi and Athar divorced mutually. Tina Dabi is now married to Pradeep Gawande, an IAS officer.